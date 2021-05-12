Netflix’s new animated sensation

Did you think that The Walt Disney Company and Pixar practically had a monopoly on family animation films, with emotional adventures starring those direct relatives and their difficulties of coexistence and survival? Well wait to see The Mitchells against the machines, the party led by americans Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe (2021).

Not that Dreamworks and Blue Sky hadn’t shown before that they could stand up to it; above all, with the expanded families of triumphs like the first two installments of Shrek (Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson, Kelly Asbury and Conrad Vernon, 2001, 2004) and of The Ice Age (Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha, 2002, 2006) ; but there is never a need for the reminder that it is possible thanks to a Netflix movie like this one.

The dynamism of The Mitchells against the machines is an indisputable fact, to the point that his trepidation is not confined to spectacular action scenes only; it covers even the exhibitions due to the enthusiasm of the main characters and the filmmakers themselves, their skillful audiovisual planning and decisive montage.

The brand new madness of ‘The Mitchells against the machines’

The animated style with which it is displayed mixes the three-dimensional with traditional details of simple drawings and photographs, with a design that brings it closer to the usual cartoons and that, in short, gives this Netflix movie a rather poppy look. And his sense of humor is a bit irregular, but he offers us the guarantee of a few laughs and a high degree of madness that transforms into an irreverent and unpredictable debauchery.

The latter should not seem strange at all because Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe have been screenwriters of Gravity Falls (Alex Hirsch, 2012-2016), both, and of (Dis) charm (Matt Groening and Josh Weinstein, since 2018) also, the second. But The Mitchells vs. Machines is their brand new debut, and we are very happy that the producers trusted them to carry it out.

If they had received a resounding refusal after submitting their own two-handed libretto with a curriculum as short for now as it is respectable, it would have been a sad thing for the industry and, of course, analysts and moviegoers on the hunt for the few works that usually stand out. to a greater or lesser extent each movie season. Because we would have missed the shamelessly plethora adventures from the Mitchell family.

We want more adventures from the Mitchell family

Its members resemble The Incredibles (Brad Bird, 2004) but in normal rather than superheroic people, which is saying a lot. However, the point is that there are scenes in this Netflix movie whose composition is a glory to the eyes and ears. And their occurrences raise the function several integers with the set, including solutions that bring to mind some of Mars Attacks! (Tim Burton, 1996).

If the most savvy viewers had doubts about the fact that The Mitchells against the machines offers joy, discontinuous at least, which the professionals had assured them with the joy of those who return when others are going after discovering a gem, while the animated sequences follow each other until the last section, it should be completely cleared. Thanks in part to great musical section containing.

Veteran Mark Mothersbaugh (Thor: Ragnarok) provides us with a timely underpinning score, and the song selection is not skipped by a greyhound. In short, it is not for nothing that the rest of the critics have also loved it with an incredible 97 percent acceptance on Rotten Tomatoes. Y we are already looking forward to seeing The Mitchells vs. the aliens Y The Mitchells vs. the Zombies. Hopefully, if it’s not too much to ask, Sony and Netflix will pick us up.

