Netflix’s ‘Master Heists’ deserves to have a season 2

In just six episodes, Netflix’s new documentary series ‘Masterful Thefts’ takes us through three different robberies carried out by ordinary people who manage to steal extraordinary amounts of money. From sex magic to expensive bourbon, heists keep you on the edge of your seat.

As you go through the three crazy stories, you are probably wondering how many more cases like these exist. Ordinary people don’t exactly steal millions of dollars every day. And if there are enough, when will ‘Master Thefts’ return to tell us more?

We have the answer below.

Will Netflix’s ‘Masterful Heists’ have a season 2?

The streaming service premiered ‘Master Heists’ on July 14, 2021. Most likely, Netflix will wait until the end of the summer to see if the series gains attention, or at least enough attention for a renewal. So if you really want another season of the docuseries, tell your friends to check it out too. Once they hear the words “sex magic” they will definitely be intrigued.

Dirty Robber is the producer behind ‘Masterful Robberies’. Before this documentary series, they had made works of fiction and also documentaries for Netflix, including ‘Two Complete Strangers’, winner of the Oscar, and ‘We Are the Champions’, nominated for the Emmy, a series of six unique competitions around the world. They also produced numerous sports documentaries, including ESPN + ‘Why We Fight’ and National Geographic’s ‘Breaking2’.

If they are lucky, Dirty Robber may have another winner on their hands with ‘Masterful Steals’. It is up to Netflix to green light its continuation for the time being.

