Netflix’s great nod to the Snyder Cut with ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder has released not one but two movies in 2021, unfortunately both directly streaming. The first was the much vaunted ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League,’ the director’s cut we didn’t get to see in theaters in 2017. After years of campaigning by fans on social media, Warner Bros. decided to give it a He budgeted Snyder to finish his version and premiere it on HBO Max (thus gaining a few subscribers along the way, of course).

The other “Snyderian” movie of the year is ‘Army of the Dead’, the director’s second foray into the zombie genre., after his debut in 2004 ‘Dawn of the Dead’. This has been produced and released by Netflix, and already has two prequels on the way: an anime series and a Matthias Schweighofer film.

The streaming platform has used its characteristic humorous tone on social networks to launch a pullita to the whole Snyder Cut mess. This was the tweet with which they announced that ‘Army of the Dead’ is now available:

Hope you all love Army of the Dead! Oh, and before you ask … this IS The Snyder Cut. ? Netflix (@netflix) May 21, 2021

“We hope you love ‘Army of the Dead’! Oh, and before you ask … this IS the Snyder Cut”. It is a small dart to Warner Bros., the studio with which Zack Snyder has ended up pricing after all the problems in the production of ‘Justice League’. In fact, Netflix is ​​known for giving filmmakers total freedom in their films, something that directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Martin Scorsese and David Fincher have applauded.

This is how ‘Army of the dead’ was made

And if you’ve already seen the movie, you just have to wait and see if Netflix gives the green light to that sequel that we all know that Snyder has in mind. In the meantime, you can hang out by seeing how ‘Monster Army’ was made. A half-hour documentary that is available on the platform and contains interviews with the cast and technical departments, including director, Deborah Snyder, Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, visual effects supervisor Marcus Taormina, costume designer Stephanie Porter and art director Julie Berfhoff, among many others.