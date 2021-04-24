Netflix’s ‘Glow Up’ season 3 is revolutionary television

Broadcast and created by the BBC, we found ‘Glow Up’ in Spain through Netflix.

The search for the next UK makeup star has started once again with the return of ‘Glow Up’. When we welcomed this year’s contestants, it was apparent how diverse the cast was, showing people from all walks of life that they were proud of who they are.

The show itself is also working to be more inclusive, with pronouns included in the presentations as perfectly as their names, ages, and professions. It is through that critical change that we discover that the show has its first non-binary contestant, Jack, who uses theirs / them pronouns. It happened so organically that if you weren’t paying close attention, you might just miss it, which is how it should be. While the pronouns are there to make Jack feel more comfortable, it also helps to normalize them.

BBC

Other competitors include Lolli, a black woman whose work is inspired by her African heritage. There is also Samah, a Muslim MUA who proudly wears a hijab. She spoke openly about how her work is not typical of those who follow her religion: “Many times people think that because you are a Muslim woman you should be oppressed or you should not have a personality. There is more to me than my hair or my body.”

BBC

When we first met Ryley, it was easy to assume that she hadn’t faced adversity, but she removed her makeup to reveal a birthmark on her face. She talked about how she used to be ashamed of it and covered it up, but now she makes it the focus of her work.

When the second challenge started, we learned more about Xavi, who told us that his article was based on how the world perceived him as someone with Asperger’s. His eyes were covered by a black and white box to show how the world thinks his life is, and beyond that, the rest of his face was covered in color to show the true complexity of his life.

BBC

Then we move on to Sophie, who is autistic. Similarly, he used homework to challenge stereotypes of neurodivergent people, focusing on masking, the behavior that some neurodivergent people perform to hide their condition, and painted a clown mask on his face with his natural face underneath. . As a neurodivergent woman, this really struck a chord for me: It was only as an adult that I realized how much of my behavior I was masking, which in turn was limiting me and my life. Seeing someone discuss this in such a casual way struck me as revolutionary.

There were people of all sexualities and colors on the screen. It was amazing to see so many different identities and people living their lives out loud without feeling like they have to hide who they are. It is a true testament to how makeup and beauty give people the confidence to be who they really are, allowing them to add that extra glow to their lives.

BBC

It is very rare to see such a positive change in a program. Usually it comes in drops and drops, a gay person here, a disabled person there. It is very rare that most contestants on a reality show come from underserved communities.

By showing such a wide range of people, ‘Glow Up’ sets an example and raises the bar for what other reality shows should be. This level of diversity should not be the exception, it should be the norm.

‘Glow Up’ is available in Spain through Netflix.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io