Mexico City.- Do you remember the case Paulette? The disappearance of a girl in 2010 who rocked the country, is the subject of an episode of the series Netflix Crime Story: The Search.

In 2010 the Paulette case caused controversy, a four-year-old girl was reported missing in a subdivision in the State of Mexico, the investigation was followed by public opinion on television.

The results of the entity’s Attorney General’s Office at that time caused outrage, because after weeks of searching they concluded that little Paulette had been in her bed all the time.

This is how Netflix describes the series

“The mysterious disappearance of a girl in a luxurious CDMX neighborhood unlocks family secrets and reveals how power works among the most privileged.”

Political connections and intrigue keep the story on the news, as researchers focus on one line of inquiry.

When they find the 4-year-old girl, the evidence doesn’t add up.

The version focuses on the television reporter who investigated the Paulette case.

What does this episode contribute? Does it reveal any new data in the investigation? Or does the mystery of what happened to Paulette shed light on?

These responses could be answered in the series “Crime Story: The Search.”

“Crime Story” is an anthological Netflix series that addresses some of society’s most controversial crimes.

In previous seasons, he addressed the case of Luis Donaldo Colosio and the case of the young Colombian Luis Andrés Colmenares, both with great impact on international society.

Dario Yazbek, Diana Bovio and Regina Blandón act as the reporter investigating the Paulette case.

