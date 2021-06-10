Netflix’s Best Nature and Animal Documentaries: 8 Incredible Recommendations

If you enjoy watching Mother Nature, we have the perfect content for you.

Many jokes have been made on the documentaries of La 2 in our country, but the reality is that this type of content has a fairly loyal audience, in addition to those who use their sights and sounds to snore like real hippos. Know more about our planet and of the animals that inhabit it is one of the great goals of this type of content, we will show you the best examples available on the red platform, as we did previously with the best Netflix educational series.

So take note, because we want to show you so much spectacular documentaries where the images, even if there was no type of narration, would leave you speechless, like some so curious titles, which we believe deserve to enter our recommendation list, with titles available in Netflix.

Incredible colors, sounds and species are present in this list

Whether you enjoy the documentaries of the mythical David attenborough, as in Life in full color, as if you prefer a more hooligan content, as in An absurd planet, we have the perfect documentary, available in Netflix, so that you know more about the world around us.

Our planet

Under the signature and baton of David attenborough, one of the popularizers of nature, in addition to being a brilliant scientist, most important in our recent history, we will review the diversity of fauna and flora that floods our planet. If you want to discover everything about, for example, arctic areas, green jungles, endless deserts or lush forests, you need this documentary. Besides, his beautiful invoice, it is a point in favor of a new way of consuming educational content.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 50 minutes

What the octopus taught me

To name South Africa and a famous octopus It will be familiar to you, especially if you are a football fan and you remember the magnificent Paul. In this case, we also have to talk about a curious relationship between a human and another member of the family of cephalopods. The relationship of friendship that is established between both beings, in the underwater kelp forest where the aquatic animal lives happily, it will teach us some of the curiosities that, possibly, you were unaware of a species that usually reminds us of Galicia and its exquisite dishes.

Year: 2020 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 85 minutes

Other galaxies

The outer space, the universe, the cosmos or whatever you want to call it is one of the great questions of our civilization, despite the fact that we consider ourselves a technologically advanced species. We still have centuries until we can go out to investigate dark corners of the universe, but, for now, there are productions that bring us closer to incredible worlds. Is Netflix series part of the idea of ​​knowing what other worlds would be like if we added the ingredients that gave life to the Earth. It will show us strange species of animals, plants dreamy and technologies even more incredible.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Earth at night

While the sunlight bathes the surface of the planet, many living beings they dedicate their time to hide of the human being, of possible predators or, simply, do not enjoy the ideal conditions to live among us. However, the arrival of the night causes a completely different universe to flood the planet and with it, there are many species that dazzle with their curious characteristics, something that we will be able to verify throughout the six magnificent episodes, available in Netflix, of which this ode to the earthly darkness.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 6Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Dancing with the birds

We go from series to film and offer you the opportunity to coexist with our winged fellows. On this occasion, this tape, available at Netflix, of short duration presents us with a unique opportunity to closely follow the evolution of the courtship of birds of paradise, with their dances millimeters, their routines courtship, some metamorphosis spectacular and some plumage that would leave the participants of the Tenerife Carnival in a very bad place.

Year: 2019 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 51 minutes

Tiny fauna

The great and spectacular television documentaries usually have protagonists equal in size. We often forget about little beings that populate our planet, and we are not talking only about insects, and that hide fascinating stories. Along the eight short episodes, with locations all over USA, we will be able to witness the fight for the survival of a kangaroo rat in front of a rattlesnake, of a hamster through the streets of New York or the duel between a Raven and one rat in Florida.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 25 minutes

Life in full color

David attenborough returns to make an appearance, and we could not forget his main documentaries, with a story about how the wild animals they use the shades of their skin, fur or feathers to interact with dangerous and cruel environments. We will know the fight between two red frogs, how some animals use their colors to camouflage with the environment or, for example, how a chuck, all with a advanced camera system, which has made it possible to capture shades rarely seen by the human eye.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 3 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

An absurd planet

We finalize this list of documentaries, all of them available in Netflix, with one of the funniest pieces that we can find on this platform, which will put us fully into a narrated adventure by Mother Nature and for endless animals, each one more fun than the last. We can enjoy with him death metal lizard of Madagascar, with the mating nothing loving of the scorpion, with a butterfly what drink tears turtle, with the miraculous Jesus Christ lizard or with the Similar Come in U.S and the primates, in aspects such as yawning or saunas.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 12Approximate duration: 20 minutes

