Netflix’s award-winning series you need to watch

Living up to date when it comes to series premieres involves investing too much time and many times we focus on current titles, leaving aside productions from the past that, at times, are very worth watching. Television is like literature, there are novels that should be a must-read for everyone and the same thing happens in fiction. It’s great to delight in ‘The Bridgertons’ (of which we await the premiere of the second season) and have tachycardias of emotion with ‘Sky Rojo’. However, in Netflix you will find a lot of award-winning series The ones you should give a marathon to.

We are not going to enumerate all the Emmy, Golden Globes, BAFTAS and other awards that they have behind them, but, without a doubt, those awards guarantee their quality and turn them into productions that we can always pull without fear of being wrong. Many have several seasons and that is great because we will not have to wait for the following ones, something that does happen with newcomers. Some of your favorites may appear on this list we’ve made, but it’s always cool to be able to review it. Surely more than one has seen ‘Gossip Girl’ several times and you always end up getting new details or theories. So if you’ve already run out of anything interesting, take note.

Netflix’s award-winning series to make no mistakes

How to defend a murderer

Nicole Rivelli / ABC / Producer

Shonda Rhimes is a real machine creating addictive series. His latest creation, ‘The Bridgertons’ has unleashed the madness, but let’s not forget that he is also behind this addictive gem, whose cast is led by the great Viola Davis (SHE IS THE SERIES). Her character is a renowned lawyer who defends the most complicated cases and teaches classes at the university to a group of boys eager for success. A crime committed by his pupils will unleash a web of lies, revenge, sentimental and family problems and blood.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Producer

Visual madness like everything Ryan Murphy does. Throughout new episodes we will learn how the brutal murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace took place at the door of his luxurious Miami mansion. It is a wonderful portrait of the life of the couturier and his murderer Andrew Cunanan, played by a great Darren Criss who is accompanied by Penelope Cruz as Donatella and Édgar Ramírez.

Jane the virgin

Danny Feld / Producer

Do you prefer something less tense? Do not miss this modern ‘soap opera’ in which its protagonist, played by a funny Gina Rodríguez, becomes pregnant by being artificially inseminated by mistake. Things of fate, the semen belongs to an old love of the girl. From that moment begins a new life full of adventures and entanglements that are completed with 100 exciting chapters.

Russian doll

Producer / Netflix

Season 2 is already underway, but until it is released, you have the opportunity to enjoy this great miniseries, created by and starring Natasha Lyonne. Nadia dies on her birthday and since that night she repeats her death over and over again without knowing the reason. Every time he ‘revives’ he appears in the same bathroom. He is not the only person who is in a time loop, since it also happens to another boy and together they will try to find the answer to his inexplicable situation. This doll is tart, funny, and her soundtrack is as cool as her plot.

Unorthodox

Anika Molnar / Netflix

It has been one of the most shocking stories of the past year. With only four chapters, the series, based on the memoirs of Deborah Feldman, completely conquered us. The plot, starring a brilliant Shira Haas, revolves around an Orthodox Jewish girl who, tired of living trapped in a marriage that makes her completely unhappy, leaves New York to travel to Berlin and start from scratch.

Breaking bad

Producer

It is one of the best television series. It starts slowly, but it is a real bomb that will trap you until that end that left many of us with an existential void. Vince Gilligan was able to captivate us with this harsh story about a chemistry professor suffering from cancer who sees his only way out in drug manufacturing. With an outstanding cast, led by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, he is a must have for any self-respecting couch potato.

Peaky blinders

Robert Viglasky / Netflix

If you love ‘The Sopranos’, you will also adore Tommy Shelby, the protagonist of this story about a family of gangsters that operates in Birmingham after the First World War. The scripts, the setting, its cast, everything is so well executed that it will take your breath away during the five available seasons. We recommend that you wear because the sixth is on the way. Fact: If you are a fan of Anya Taylor-Joy, you will be able to see her in the series.

Anne With an E

Ken Woroner / Netflix

We recently fell in love with the genius of ‘Lady’s Gambit’ and ‘Anne With an E’ brings us a tale of another orphan girl played by Amybeth McNulty. This adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s play ‘Anne of Green Gables’ is fun and exciting at the same time. Its young protagonist makes this fiction a delight in which topics such as feminism, abuse or racism are touched upon.

Modern family

DR

She has been the queen of comedy for a long time and the best medicine to combat any day of downturn. Absolutely great, you will enjoy with this great family in turn divided into clans. Impossible to stay with one because they all contribute to the plot that lasted up to 250 chapters. With them, laughter is guaranteed and that in the times we are living is priceless.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io