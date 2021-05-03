Netflix’s ‘1899’, the creators ‘Dark’ and Miguel Bernardeu

Spaniards are not the only non-Anglo-Saxons whose series triumph on Netflix internationally. The German ‘Dark’, created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, also turned the platform’s subscribers upside down with its complex plot and a thousand theories. But ‘Dark’ has already come to an end and its creators have now started filming ‘1899’, a historical mystery fiction with a most international cast, including Spanish Miguel Bernardeu, from ‘Elite’.

They ensure that each interpreter of the project will speak in their mother tongue, so there will be many languages ​​in the series but, at least from Bernardeu, we will hear him mainly in Spanish. Of course, we do not know how the dubbing of our country will face this dynamic. If you dub all those who do not speak Spanish, it will not matter much. For things like that the original version is always more recommended.

The fiction will have eight episodes in its first, and we do not know if the last season. It will center around a mystery that happened during a boat trip full of immigrants heading to the new world from the old continent in the series’ title year. The plot unfolds when this ship full of immigrants who pursue their dreams meet another drifting boat, where they find an enigma that seems to connect the past of each and every one of the characters.

In the case of the creators of ‘Dark’ it is not difficult to imagine that from here a complex network of temporary connections, secrets and revelations will develop. In the cast, in addition to Miguel Bernardeu, there are Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Andreas Pietschmann, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager , Maria Erwolter, Alexandre Willaume, Yann Gaely Anton Lesser.

There is still no confirmed release date, but we do not expect it before the beginning of 2022 or, at the earliest, the last dates of 2021. In the meantime, we will be able to see Miguel Bernardeu in season 4 of ‘Elite’ on June 18.

