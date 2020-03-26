Netflix You actor Mark Blum loses his life to coronavirus | Netflix

New York Playwrights Horizons, the theater company was in charge of spreading the unfortunate news, actor Mark Blum has lost his life at 69 years of age.

The actor of the famous Netflix series, You, received a tribute from the theater company on social networks.

It was revealed that Blum perished at age 69 from coronavirus, a huge loss for the entertainment world.

With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/NMVZFB5hPb

– Playwrights Horizons (@phnyc)

March 26, 2020

The great theater actor Mark Blum has passed away from coronavirus. I loved so many of his performances over the years, especially in The Assembled Parties. He was known as one of the nicest guys in the business. My heart goes out to his friends, family, students & colleagues. pic.twitter.com/sp7tbVjlTh

– Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep)

March 26, 2020

Mark Blum was popular for his character from Union bob in Amazon’s Mozart in the Jugle series and Mr. Mooney on You on Netflix.

Recently, he was quite participative on television shows like Almost Family, Succession and The Good Fight.

The coronavirus continues to keep the world on edge, Spain today expressed concern that the Chinese tests have released a huge number of false negatives.

