Netflix would start offering video games much earlier than expected | Technology

Netflix wants to enter the world of video games, the latest reports speak of the hiring of a person close to this sector and the date on which video games would arrive on the streaming platform.

Netflix has been flirting for a long time with the idea of ​​offering video games within its streaming content service. Some time ago we knew that he had approached different renowned people within the industry to be part of this project. Today it has become known that the move he has given is to hire Mike Verdu, former vice president of content at Oculus VR and former executive within the division of mobile games of Electronic Arts.

The move that Netflix has made starts its project to offer video games, although by hiring a person who knows the casuistry of the medium, it may mean that they not only want to be a platform for other people’s video games, but that they want to offer their own titles. The truth is that it would not be strange for a platform like Netflix to be encouraged by this idea. The main problem is that there is great competition within the sector.

Many classic companies such as Xbox or PlayStation are betting on the game in the cloud, the first more than the second, the results they offer are really good and they have not been encouraged to launch the global versions of their service until relatively recently. NNetflix sets the date for its new service in 2022.

This date is really optimistic, we are in 2021 and there is less than half a year to go to the next year. It would be really incredible if they were able to create a service that worked correctly and whose catalog was interesting enough for users to bet on it.

The new Chromecast comes with many improvements, such as 4K resolution and a completely new interface. It is officially on sale now.

Many doubts arise about what Netflix intends to do, we have talked about Cloud Gaming, but it may also be that they offer all the download files and users are in charge of installing the games. This is less feasible as it would act as a limiting factor when using the platform.

Another point is the price, by offering video games and investing a certain amount of money in bringing them to the platform, the logical thing is that the subscription increases its cost. There is no other choice but to wait for more information about what Netflix intends to do, too many doubts arise and few have an answer at the moment.