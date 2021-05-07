Netflix would be working on an ‘N-Plus’ service to offer exclusive content

05/07/2021 at 3:14 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The evolution that Netflix has taken since its first conception has been worthy of study. After passing through our country back in 2015, the service has only gone upwards, changing the way we view content. To maintain that status, the company must work on offering new services and functions that appeal to the public. For this reason, information has come to light that shows the staging of a new service by Netflix. We talk about ‘N-Plus‘.

As the guys at Protocol have been able to collect, the company has sent a survey to several of its users to find out what type of services they would be interested in reaching Netflix. Services such as podcasts, custom playlists, or even how-tos (something like tutorials on how to do something specific). After this type of interest, N-Plus could be born, an additional service that would offer all this and much more. With exclusive content from ‘behind the scenes’, or even the possibility of knowing about a series or movie that is planned to be shot, and participate in its development through feedback.

Although the survey carried out shows the company’s interest in launching a new service, there is still no information on when it would arrive or if it would end up being carried out. A company spokesperson told the outlet that at the moment they have nothing to share with the public. We will be pending on it.