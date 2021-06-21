Netflix would be evaluating the possibility of saving ‘Manifest’ after the cancellation of NBC

Fans of ‘Manifest’ received a jug of cold water last week, when NBC decided to cancel the series after its third season.. The network’s audiences have not accompanied the fiction, so they have interrupted the production of a story that, according to creator Jeff Rake, should have lasted six installments.

In parallel, the series has found a new audience on Netflix. The streaming platform added the first two seasons to its American catalog (in Spain it can be seen on HBO), and as a result ‘Manifest’ has been the most watched series for a week. So many of us wonder if she would be willing to save her. According to Deadline, it is. The production company Warner Bros. TV and Netflix would be having conversations to continue the story; the streaming platform would be evaluating whether a bailout would be financially viable.

Interestingly, another WBTV series was rescued by Netflix a few years ago with unbeatable results. ‘Lucifer’ was canceled by Fox after its third season, but the streaming platform saved it and has ended up producing three more installments, with a visible good result from the public.

#SaveManifest

Be it Netflix or any other chain or platform, but the ‘Manifest’ team is willing to continue the story wherever they want to produce it. The creator had planned a series of six seasons from the beginning, and interrupting it in the third was not in his plans. The season ended with a great cliffhanger.

For this reason, both Rake and the cast have joined the social media campaign that has #SaveManifest as its main hashtag. They became a worldwide trending topic, thanks to the passion of the fans and the participation of the actors Josh Dallas, Luna Blaise, Parveer Kaur, Garrett Wareing and JR Ramirez.

#SaveManifest https://t.co/VNmJvOBp0W ? joshdallas (@JoshDallas) June 15, 2021

#SaveManifest ?????? ? JR Ramirez (@ JR8Ramirez) June 15, 2021

in my feels tonight from all the love and support. ?? #savemanifest ? luna blaise (@lunablaise) June 15, 2021

“I carry you in my feelings tonight for all the love and support.”

I have some thoughts but in the meantime … #SaveManifest ? parveen kaur (@Misspkc) June 15, 2021

“I have some opinions but in the meantime … Save ‘Manifest’.”

Beyond happy to have been part of the Manifam – this show wouldn’t be complete without you guys and I’m so honored to have been part of this flight with y’all. Thank you for loving TJ with all you got …. means more than you know! #Manifest @NBCManifest #TJisinEgypt https://t.co/hTfTrPzchT ? Garrett Wareing (@GarrettWareing) June 15, 2021

“More than happy to have been part of the« Manifamilia »… this series would not be complete without you and I am honored to have been part of this flight with you. Thank you for loving TJ with everything … it means more of what you know! “, commented Garrett Wareing. He did not use the hashtag #SaveManifest, but one of his own for his character: “TJ is in Egypt.”

Amen! Let’s find a new home! #manifest #savemanifest https://t.co/NIRzKAIaVS ? Manifest Writers’ Room (@ManifestRoom) June 15, 2021

“Amen! Let’s find a new home!” Said the official Twitter account of the series’ writers room, sharing the creator’s tweet commenting on NBC’s decision to cancel ‘Manifest’.