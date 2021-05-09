Netflix withdraws from the Golden Globes and Scarlett Johansson asks Hollywood to do it too

Netflix took an important turn in its relationship with the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is in charge of organizing this event, this week when the co-CEO of the streaming giant, Ted Sarandos, wrote a letter stating that the company is “stopping any activity with its organization” until the HFPA radical changes in its system. As soon as this was revealed by media like Deadline, it was a matter of time for other people to do the same, since this press association has been questioned a lot for the same reason why streaming did it.

In case you weren’t aware, the HFPA has been heavily criticized in recent years for its near total lack of diversity, supported by a Los Angeles Times investigation earlier this year revealing that of the 87 journalists that make up the organization, none is black. And, significantly, Sarandos’ letter was sent after the HFPA passed reform measures that were addressed in a meeting with the intention of expanding its team and addressing some of those issues.

Sarandos acknowledged that the meeting was a good step, but was not happy to learn that the organization’s commitment to grow by 50 percent would take at least 18 months. In the letter, he expressed his discomfort at the fact that the members of the association are not interested in making the industry more equitable and inclusive, which does not allow many of the talents belonging to any company in that medium to stand out for their work.

Scarlett Johansson joined in on Netflix, who condemned the organization and asked her colleagues to get away from everything related to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association through a statement shared by The Wrap:

As an actor promoting a movie, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and award shows. In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in your lectures. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to build momentum for recognition from the Academy and the industry followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I think it is time that we step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.

While it is true that this is the most recent thing about the boycott of the HFPA, before the actress Amazon had already spoken about it, when Jennifer salke, the head of Amazon Studios, said that they are not going to get involved with the association, or anything that has to do with the Golden Globes, until they solve their problems to accept diversity. There he assured that, like the rest of the industry, he will be closely analyzing everything the organization will do before they can move forward.

It would not be a surprise in the next few days to see other companies come together, as the aforementioned studios have great power today. Although the Golden Globes are not dedicated as much to television as other awards, the fact that Netflix and Amazon communicated this is something that could speed up the process to expand the number of members of the association and at the same time do it in a way in which there can really be diversity.

