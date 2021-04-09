Netflix wins Spider-Man and Venomverse streaming rights from Disney Plus – Tomatazos

Disney Plus users are aware that the two Spider-Man solo films are one of the only tapes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are not on the streaming service, and it will not be soon when Disney Plus may have them in its catalog, Since it has been announced that Sony Pictures reached an agreement with Netflix so that the platform has the exclusive rights to its productions, including those of Spider-Man and the Venomverse.

According to Comic Book, the Starz! It was the home of Sony titles, but with the new contract Netflix will have all the releases from 2022; In addition to future Spider-Man films, we will have Morbius, which opens in January 2022 and is part of the Venomverse, that franchise that will somehow connect with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

The deal means that Sony movies will be in the Netflix catalog after their cinematic showing, not at the same time as is happening this year with Warner Bros. and HBO Max, or as Disney has done with a premium subscription to see Mulan – 83% and Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%. Scott stuber, Netflix’s global film director, said in a statement released by Variety (via Comic Book):

Sony Pictures is a great partner and we are delighted to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement. Not only does this allow us to bring its impressive list of beloved movie franchises and new intellectual properties to Netflix in the US, but it also establishes a new source of new releases for Netflix movie lovers around the world.

In addition to the previously mentioned Marvel premieres, Netflix will have the exclusive for the video game adaptation Uncharted and the sequels of Jumanji: The Next Level – 83%. You will also have at your disposal several old titles from the Sony catalog, which is extensive and features several movie classics. Keith le goy, president of global distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment, spoke in these terms about Netflix and the new deal:

Netflix has been an excellent partner as we continue to expand our relationship. At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative and original films in the industry. This exciting deal further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audience and deliver the best in entertainment.

Netflix has occupied the throne of the largest streaming platform of our time, although its reign is threatened by the arrival of Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount Plus and Apple TV +, among others. However, in recent years he has shown a great vision to continue attracting subscribers; with Nickelodeon they have produced several films and series of their most successful properties such as sponge Bob and Avatar: The Last Airbender: Book 3 – 100%. The most recent deal that Netflix closed was to produce and have exclusively the sequels of Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% by Rian Johnson.

On the other hand, it seems that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage are not part of the aforementioned contract, but it does not mean that the films are not going to reach Netflix, they will only take a little longer. Plus, the long-awaited sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% will be part of the deal, as it opens on October 7, 2022.

However, Disney Plus users currently have several animated Spider-Man series, and Spider-Man played by Tom Holland appears in several choral installments as Captain America: Civil War – 90%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

