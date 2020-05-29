It is likely that you have been quarantining for two months burning Netflix, watching a large amount of content and making the most of your subscription. Even if It is also likely that every time you take a walk around the platform, you will not decide at the time of seeing something. Of course, you wouldn’t be the only person this happens to, believe me.

However, we are not going to talk about what you can see on Netflix, but we are going to talk about one of the features that are to come to the video streaming platform, and that many users were waiting for: the preview of the downloaded content.

You can start to see what you download on Netflix, even if the download is not finished

Netflix introduced the possibility of downloading content – something we have already taught you to do – a long time ago, both on iOS and Android, and the truth is that it is a very useful function for when you have to go by public transport, or for when you go on holiday. It never hurts to download a movie or series, just in case you come across a dead time in which you have nothing to do.

And soon, if you want, you can start to see the content you are downloading, even though the download has not finished completely, since this would be the novelty that we would see coming to the Netflix application soon, as they have revealed in XDA Developers based on some lines of code that are in the Netflix application for Android. And in fact, Netflix received a suggestion on this line a few months ago through their Twitter account.

In this way, you can save some data when viewing content, since you can start the download with mobile data, in the street, and end it with WiFi when you are at home, but at the same time, start to see the content that you are downloading. And, as always, giving users the option to use features like this to their liking, seems like a wonderful option. And more when, as is the case, they are intended to make us save data or make the experience with the platform more comfortable.

It is not the first novelty that Netflix includes in its application in terms of downloads, since a couple of years ago the company released smart downloads, which basically consist of the application will begin to eliminate the downloads of episodes of series that you have already seen, and it will download new chapters as you watch the previous ones, so you don’t have to worry about downloading your favorite series every day.

