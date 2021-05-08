Netflix will release the first fifteen minutes of The Army of the Dead, a tape by Zack Snyder – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The Army of the Dead, a film directed by Zack Snyder for Netflix is ​​about to be released, however the platform has announced that it will unlock the first minutes of the film for true fans of the director.

On May 13, Uncle Netflix, as he calls himself on his Twitter account, will have a global event on his YouTube channel at 12 noon so that his subscribers witness the unblocking of the first fifteen minutes of the long-awaited Snyder movie.

According to a statement issued by the VOD service, said event will feature the special participation of director Zack Snyder, and actors Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hadwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, among others.

Once the first minutes of the film are released, the public will have a 32-hour window to see the unforgettable beginning of The Army of the Dead on the Netflix YouTube channel.

According to its official synopsis, the film “takes place after a zombie apparition that leaves Las Vegas in ruins and isolated from the rest of the world. After being forced to abandon his life, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a hero of the war against the zombies, now works in a hamburger restaurant on the outskirts of a town that is his new home; when casino mogul Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) seeks him out to propose a mission that would mean a final bet: risk everything to enter the zombie-infested quarantine zone and recover 200 million dollars that are in a vault before the government drops a nuclear bomb on the city in 32 hours ”.

The army of the dead will land in the Netflix catalog on May 21.

Source: However