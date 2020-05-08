As it has been mentioned for months, the Netflix platform will increase the prices of its plans, which will be effective from June 1. This is because digital platforms, including Netflix, Itunes, Uber, Airbnb, Xbox live, will be forced to withhold Value Added Tax (VAT) and send it to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and this will be seen reflected in the cost to subscribers. Read WhatsApp: so you can watch Netflix without leaving the chat

For this reason, Netflix users would already be receiving a message informing them of the new monthly rates for the streaming service. It indicates that from June 2020, a value added tax (VAT) of 16% will be included.

Taking the tax into account, Netflix customers would pay the following:

The Basic Plan for which $ 129 pesos are now paid, will cost $ 139 pesos.

The standard Plan for which $ 169 pesos are now paid, will cost $ 196 pesos.

The Premium Plan for which $ 229 pesos are now paid, will cost $ 266 pesos.

What each plan includes

According to the platform page, currently this is what each package offers:

The Basic Plan allows you to stream Netflix movies and series on one device at a time in Standard Definition (SD). This plan also allows you to download titles on a phone or tablet.

The Standard Plan allows you to stream Netflix movies and series on two devices at the same time and, when available, in high definition (HD). This plan also allows you to download titles on two phones or tablets.

The Premium Plan allows you to stream Netflix movies and series on four devices at the same time and, when available, in high definition (HD) and ultra high definition (Ultra HD). This plan also allows you to download titles on four phones or tablets.

