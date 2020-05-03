This 2020 has been a very difficult year. We started it with the threat of a Third World War between the United States and Iran after the Trump government eliminated Qasem Soleimani, considered the second most important person in the Asian country.

Things stopped when a new virus from the coronavirus family, from the end of 2019 –Whose origin is recorded was in Wuhan, China–, it began to affect the Chinese population, crossing borders to reach hundreds of countries around the world. 2020 is the year of the first modern pandemic with COVID-19 …

Millions of people have followed some measures to prevent the virus from spreading and the health systems in the world fall before the contingency. And the one that has generated the greatest impact is social distancing or isolation. Simply put, staying home.

Communication, relationships and many social issues, They have been changing or manifesting themselves in different ways, which is an interesting subject that in a few years will be the subject of a movie or series … or maybe you don’t have to wait that long.

According to Variety, Netflix will prepare an anthology series that will be called Social Distance. As we know, anthology series are those that each episode is a different story with characters never seen; that is to say, it does not have continuity but it can occur in the same universe.

For example, Black Mirror with separate episodes. Or, American Horror Story that each season was different, was not separated by episodes. In this way, Social Distance plans to pass different stories related to quarantine. that we are living around the world.

The concept is interesting. Everything will be worked from home. Diego Velasco’s direction, production and actors will all be at home. Actors, for example, should be filmed in their spaces and send the material for its respective edition. Editors, well, will be at home too.

Social Distance will be produced remotely. And the managers will be, no more and no less, than the producers of Orange is the New Black, one of the original Netflix series that were most popular. This series, we remember, introduced us to characters / criminals who were being held in a minimum security women’s prison.

So they have to know something about the running of the bulls. And do not take it wrong, but we appreciate that it is an anthology series as opposed to a continuous story. The reason? Audience, acceptance and criticism levels were falling for Orange is the New Black as the seasons progressed.

The producers, led by Hilary Weisman Graham, released a statement: “We have been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about an important moment we are living. Those unique, personal, human stories that illustrate how we live apart, but together“