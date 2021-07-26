Netflix will premiere Lucifer 6, know the details of the series | Instagram

Surely millions of users of the Netflix platform are more than excited to know that the release date of the new season of the acclaimed series Lucifer has already been shared, in addition some details of the characters that we will be enjoying have been leaked and above all, see again Tom ellis embodying this cute character, but with a more important job, being God!

Thanks to this series, the British actor who has fallen in love with millions has become a celebrity as well as one of the favorites of the users of Netflix.

Season 6 is already recorded, the last thing to do is fine-tune details to be able to launch it on the platform, now you will be able to know the date on which you can enjoy this last season.

The release date of this new and last installment will be September 19 on Netflix, this time there will be 10 episodes that will be released, which will fascinate many is that this time they will be released in a single batch and not in two as had happened in the fifth season.

As you will remember in season number five the dispute between the angels to become the new God immediately began to be noticed, especially because Michael and Lucifer They were fighting for the place to become the new supreme being, since his father already had other plans, to live in another dimension with his wife.

The season finale the characters were shocked because Lucifer Morningstar sacrificed himself to save Chloe Decker, better known as Detective Decker as Tom Ellis’s character refers to, since he decided to change his life for hers, he became God.

This happened when he lost his life in her arms and ascended to heaven, in order to be with her he decided to ascend also knowing that he could not, but thanks to Lilith’s ring he managed to ascend although for a short time since he decided to give it to Chloe to revive.

Another interesting fact that we remember from season five is that people who were in hell, once faced with guilt for their actions, could ascend to heaven.

From the beginning it was thought that Serie Netflix’s favorite fallen angel will end in season five, however the company decided to extend this fabulous series one more season since it became one of the favorites of Internet users, so we will have one more opportunity to enjoy the story of Morningstar .

One of the surprises that the fans of the series saw was with the departure of Dan, who, not knowing that there would be a new installment, had asked the showrunners of the program to give his character an unexpected turn, however knowing that there would be One last season, it seems that they will be able to bring him back to life, this was assured by Kevin Alejandro, actor who plays the character.

To close this last installment with a flourish, the actor himself who gives life to Amenadiel DB Woodside, assured that there would be an event that would leave everyone with their mouths open and extremely excited, but that for the moment he could not speak about it.

Without a doubt, waiting for this new season has its fans on the lookout for any news related to the Lucifer series, in addition to the return of Dan, the event that will leave all fans extremely happy and the fact that Lucifer will now become God has us all thinking about what his relationship with Chloe will be like from now on and what will happen to the other characters.