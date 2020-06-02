Gabriel García Márquez’s work will be a series

About 50 years have passed since what was published for many is a masterpiece of literature and one of the most significant books of the 20th century. Now we can enjoy it in series format, since the streaming giant Netflix acquired the rights and will have the honor of bringing this book by Gabriel García Márquez to the screen for the first time.

100 years of solitude will be a series on Netflix

The series, a timeless and iconic history of Latin America, will narrate the story of the Buendía family over seven generations in the fictional town of Macondo, which is said to come to life mostly in Colombia. For now, the only thing that is known is that the sons of García Márquez, Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García Barcha, will be executive producers of the series and that the novel will be recorded in Spanish, but still nothing about dates or possible protagonists.

“For decades, our father was reluctant to cede the film rights to One Hundred Years of Solitude because he believed it was impossible to make it under the time constraints of a film and thought that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” he said. Garcia.

Now it only remains to wait for Netflix to adapt 100 years of loneliness to the screen, and in the meantime read the book again to compare if they really did justice to the Nobel Prize winning work and see how well they combined the fantastic and allegorical elements ( like the rain of yellow flowers) with realism, history and literature.

Curious fact: The work was published in 1967 and since then has sold over 50 million copies and has been translated into 46 languages ​​worldwide.

