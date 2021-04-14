Netflix will make a documentary in honor of Chadwick Boseman

Share

As Chadwick Boseman competes for his posthumous Oscar, Netflix will release a documentary in his honor.

If all goes well, Chadwick Boseman could win the posthumous Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Black Bottom in The Mother of the Blues. To everyone’s surprise, the actor died last August at the age of 43 from colon cancer. After his death, our Black Panther did not stop receiving many compliments for his work during the months following his death and the awards season has been anticipating that he could be consecrated with an Oscar. Chadwick has already won the Golden Globe, the Gotham, the SAG and the Critics Award, among many others. He only missed the BAFTA on April 10, which was for Anthony Hopkins.

For this reason, Netflix, the company with which he worked on The Mother of Blues, wants to pay tribute to him with a documentary that will be released soon. It will be called Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist and it will be a special tribute to the actor where we will see many of his colleagues and friends. At the same time, it was reported that it will have a limited time on the platform: it will arrive on April 17 and from there it can be seen for the next 30 days.

And the montage of the documentary will advance from the different interviews that have been granted by many Hollywood stars who knew Chadwick Boseman. Among them, his companions in The Mother of Blues will stand out: Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Taylour Paige and its director, George C. Wolfe. They will be accompanied by other names such as Danai Gurira (Okoye in ‘Black Panther’), Denzel Washington, Phylicia Rashad, director Spike Lee or screenwriters Brian Helgeland and Reginald Hudlin. Without a doubt, Chadwick Boseman had not only a lot of talent but a great heart that will always be remembered by the film industry and its fans around the world.

