Netflix will distribute Sony movies after they hit theaters

First they will have to go through theaters The agreement will not arrive until 2022

Sony Pictures doesn’t have its own streaming service, but that’s something they seem to have fixed. A multi-year agreement between the film studio and the Netflix giant was announced today: the exclusive rights to the studio’s works. The movies will run in exclusive to content platform after its premiere in theaters.

As part of the agreement, Netflix will have exclusive streaming rights to new Sony movies for 18 months, although at this time it is not clear exactly when that transmission window will begin. Warner Bros. is streaming its new releases on HBO Max for 2021 only, while Paramount waits 45 days before putting its new releases on Paramount +. But one thing is known: Sony movies won’t hit Netflix before they hit theaters, which gives Sony the maximum opportunity to recoup its box office income, in addition to domestic format.

The deal also gives Netflix access to various titles in Sony’s movie library, so many older Sony Pictures titles will be available from the streaming giant. And also as part of the deal, Netflix has a first-look deal on any streaming title that Sony is considering skipping theatrical releases for. If Sony decides that a certain movie would have a better streaming route, it would go directly to Netflix. In the same way that Paramount has been selling movies like ‘The King of Zamunda’ to Amazon.

Sony and Netflix’s deal for new releases doesn’t start until 2022, so the highly anticipated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which hits theaters in December, is not included as part of the deal. Neither is ‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’. However, the films that do enter are ‘Morbius’, the Marvel film of Jared Leto, ‘Uncharted’ with Tom holland, or the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’, or the long-awaited story starring Brad Pitt Y Sandra Bullock, ‘Bullet Train ‘.

This deal is beneficial not only for Sony, but also for Netflix, which has been losing library titles to the left and right as various studios launch their own streaming services and keep their movies and shows exclusive to their platforms.

