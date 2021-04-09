Netflix will be the exclusive home of streaming Sony movies (including Spider-Man)

To the delight of our pockets, Sony doesn’t seem to want to get into the streaming war with its own platform. That leaves the films of their production companies without a fixed place to reach once they have passed through theaters (if they do). The major has sought a solution to this by signing an exclusive agreement with Netflix for five years, which is valued at about a billion dollars. The streaming platform will be the exclusive home of Sony movies from 2022.

This means that the movies, Once they have passed through theaters and the exclusivity period of the physical launch and digital rental has passed, they will become available in the Netflix catalog.. This waiting period is usually 18 months. The agreement also allows Netflix to release those titles that Sony decides not to release in theaters and release them directly on video on demand. Something they have already been doing with Sony Pictures Animation films. In fact, on April 30 they will premiere ‘The Mitchell against the machines’, one of the victims of the pandemic, which the distributor has decided to give to Netflix.

Welcome Spidey, Jumanji and Bad Boys

The deal will start in 2022 with ‘Uncharted’, ‘Morbius’, ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Bullet Train’ and the sequel to ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’. Speaking of Spider-Man, the association of both companies will also encompass the Spider-Man films and his cinematic universe, such as those of ‘Venom’. They are left out ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Venom: There will be slaughter’ because they are released in 2021. It also includes upcoming installments of ‘Jumanji’ or ‘Two Rebel Cops’, which have not yet been formally announced. Netflix is ​​also committing to co-finance some of the studio’s upcoming movies.

In the statement released by the companies they say that the agreement “will not only allow Netflix to bring the incredible catalog of beloved franchises and new intellectual properties to Netflix in the United States, but also establishes a new source of movie premieres for lovers of the Netflix movies around the world, “so we understand that The premiere of films that do not go through theaters does have a global reach but the exclusivity of the rest only covers the United States, as THR also indicates. Nor have they talked about their previous catalog, which today is scattered throughout all streaming platforms.