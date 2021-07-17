Netflix will add video games to its service at no additional cost in 2022

If you have trouble getting out of your chair so you don’t miss Netflix movies and series, now you’ll have one more temptation: video games.

And it is that Bloomberg published that Netflix Inc. is planning an expansion to video games by 2022, with the aim of expanding its content offering to its more than 207 million users worldwide.

And the best of the news is that the new service will not have an extra fee, at least initially, according to a person close to the project who asked to be kept anonymous.

To lead this project, Netflix has hired a former executive from Electronic Arts Inc. and Facebook Inc.

Mike Verdu was vice president of Facebook in charge of working with developers to bring games and other VR content to Oculus. At Netflix, he will assume the role of Vice President of Game Development, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters.

Verdu’s experience also includes having worked on the most popular mobile games at Electronic Arts, including titles such as The Sims, Plants vs. Zombie and Star Wars franchises. He also served as the Creative Director of Zynga Inc. from 2009 to 2012.

According to the source, the idea is to offer video games on the Netflix streaming platform during the next year. Games will appear as a new genre of programming, similar to what Netflix did with documentaries or stand-up specials.

Netflix has been looking for ways to keep growing, especially in saturated markets like the United States. And while it currently ranks ahead of its streaming competitors like Disney + or HBO Max, in its last quarter it reported fewer subscribers than it expected.

Video games will give Netflix a bonus to attract new customers and will differentiate it from its direct competitors, because although Disney, WarnerMedia and Amazon.com have access to live sports, they do not have the appeal of games in their video services.

Bloomberg notes that boosting games would be a bold move by Netflix, as the decision can make it easier for you to justify price increases in the coming years. In addition to the games, they also serve to help market existing programs on the platform.

