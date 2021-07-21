Netflix will add mobile video games to its offer amid a drop in new subscribers – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The American entertainment company Netflix will include video games in its offer, which will initially be for mobile phones and will be available to subscribers at no additional cost, . reported Tuesday.

“We see video games as another new category of content for us, similar to our expansion to original films, animation and unscripted television,” reads a quarterly letter from the company to shareholders.

According to Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer and chief product officer, the project will start “relatively small,” with some games linked to the company’s big hits. “We know that the fans of those stories want to go deeper, they want to participate more,” he explained.

The news comes at a time when the California-based company is experiencing a decline in the number of new subscribers amid increasing competition and the lifting of restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which increased its number of subscribers. customers in 2020.

In fact, Netflix has lost around 430,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2021 in the United States and Canada alone. This is the third quarterly decrease recorded in the last ten years by the movie and television transmission service.

In the quarter that just ended, Netflix has only added 1.54 million customers, compared to 10.1 million registered subscribers in the same period last year. The company expected to gain 3.5 million customers between July and September.

The company’s shares were around $ 531 in after-hours trading on Tuesday. April-June earnings were $ 2.97 per share, below the average forecast of $ 3.16.