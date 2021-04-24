Netflix will adapt ‘The Snow Girl’ by Javier Castillo and ‘A Perfect Story’ by Elisabet Benavent

After selling more than a million copies, the novel ‘The Snow Girl’ by Javier Castillo will make the leap to the small screen thanks to Netflix, presumably in the form of a television series. The writer himself has announced it on his Instagram account, where he has more than 378,000 followers. This thriller revolves around Miren Triggs, a young journalist who investigates a strange disappearance that occurred years ago at the New York Thanksgiving parade in 1998. At that moment, the only thing they found after looking for little Kiera Templeton from three years is a few strands of hair next to the clothes she was wearing. Five years later, her parents receive a package with a VHS tape in which the girl plays in an unfamiliar room … ‘The Snow Girl’, which was published in March 2020 and ended up becoming the most widely read novel in the world. Confinement, is Castillo’s fourth book and the first two, ‘The day that sanity was lost’ and its sequel ‘The day that love was lost’, will also reach television in an adaptation prepared by Globomedia and DeAPlaneta.

“I cannot be happier. It is too exciting to know that Miren Triggs, my most special character, will travel to more than 190 countries with the help of a dream team, which has already embraced her with the enthusiasm and love she deserves”, Castillo writes in the post. In 2021 the author has released his fifth book, ‘The game of the soul’, which sold out its first edition with a circulation of 100,000 copies in just 24 hours.

More Spanish production

But Miren Triggs does not come alone, and the streaming platform has also bought the adaptation rights to ‘Hija del camino’ by Lucía-Asué Mbomío Rubio and ‘A Perfect Story’ by Elísabet Benavent. Mbomío Rubio’s novel tells the story of Sandra Nnom, a young Spanish woman with a white mother and a black father who feels in the middle of two worlds. Nnom moved to London where she recapitulates her past life since she was a child in her Madrid neighborhood and invented stories about Africa and her father’s experiences in Guinea, although she had never been able to visit the country.

‘A perfect story’, published in 2020 and with more than 100,000 copies sold, is a love story between success and doubt, judgments and prejudices, between once a woman who had everything and a boy who did not had nothing. The author reflects on it with irony and humor about social impositions, peer pressure and the meaning of success in life. Let us remember that it is not the first time that Netflix is ​​interested in Benavent’s books, Well, he has already adapted the ‘Valeria’ saga, whose second season is pending release this year. It has not been confirmed when the filming of any of the three projects will start, or the cast or the expected release date. All three novels have been published by the Spanish-language division of the Penguin Random House publishing group.