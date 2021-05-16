Netflix warms up before season four

Netflix warms up before the premiere of the fourth season of ‘Elite’, which will be on June 18, with the launch of four unpublished stories that take place during the summer before the start of the new school year in Las Encinas.‘Elite Short Stories’ will hit the platform next June 14 at the rate of one delivery per day, until Thursday 17. There are four stories of 3 short episodes each that expand the universe of the series and whose script is signed by the showrunners Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona.

Omar Ayuso.

MATÍAS URIS / NETFLIX

“Every new season we write we always end up leaving some stories of our characters out. They do not fit the format, or there is no material time to develop them, and you are always left with the bitter taste that we would have liked to share them with everyone. Thus more or less the idea of ​​Elite Short Stories arises, we wanted to have the possibility of exploring those stories that we were left wanting to tell and that the world would discover them “, Explain Carlos Montero, which also adds: “We also think that in these uncertain times, it would be a great gift for the fans, as we all need something good to happen to us. And what better way to make the wait for the fourth season more enjoyable than to give him those little stories full of intimacy, love, comedy, friendship and a bit of madness. It is a gift for all the fans and it has been a gift for Darío and for me to be able to write them ”.

Aron Piper.

MATÍAS URIS / NETFLIX

