Netflix wants to enter the video game sector

Although it is, it is true, information that has not been confirmed yet, many are not surprised that the company is looking to enter the video game market. And some other experts are already wondering if Netflix is ​​not planning to launch soon a “game package similar to Apple’s online subscription offer”, baptized with the name of Apple Arcade.

The truth is that it is not the first time that Netflix has interacted with the video game industry. For example, at the time it already licensed ‘Stranger Things: The Game’, and produced several interactive television shows.

What’s more, many wonder if we are not facing the development of a gaming system similar to Stadia, developed by Google. And it has some advantages: You could learn from the competition and understand why some of the world’s largest tech companies have failed so far.