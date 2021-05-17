Netflix vs. Disney +? We tell you which one offers the best quality | Unsplash

This time we will tell you which streaming platform offers the best quality and price for its subscribers, in case you still don’t know which one to hire or maybe you don’t know which of the two to stay with, so keep reading to find out everything.

As you may recall, the new platform for Disney offers in its subscription an all-inclusive plan that contains content on up to 4 devices at the same time.

The truth is that with the launch in Latin America of the entertainment giant’s platform, which brings together renowned brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, comes the battle of Netflix vs. Disney + and the question of which streaming service offers better quality and price.

And it is that regardless of the market being compared, Disney + subscription prices are better than those of Netflix, in addition to offering a single type of subscription that offers more benefits for its subscribers.

This is how we are going to put a single country as a reference, in terms of prices, but the same applies to the rest of Latin America.

In Mexico, Disney + costs $ 159 final pesos per month, offering the possibility of watching on four devices simultaneously, and downloads on ten devices and in the highest quality available for each content.

A similar plan on Netflix, the Premium HD costs $ 266 and the truth is that the difference between one and the other is highly key.

While in terms of streaming quality, Disney + its only plan offers content in up to 4K, while Netflix accesses 4K in the highest plan, while the economic plans limit not only the image quality, but the quantity. people who can watch a series or movie simultaneously.

And while Disney + also offers a free seven-day trial, Netflix stopped giving the possibility of a “trial” for a while, which was usually 30 days.

Another advantage is the number of profiles that can be created, since Netflix allows up to a maximum of 5, while Disney + allows up to a maximum of 7.

It should be remembered that since its launch Disney + has the perpetual and exclusive availability of the stories of The Walt Disney Company, so it is not possible to see the contents of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic on any other streaming platform.

Disney + is a US subscription video-on-demand streaming service owned and operated by the Media and Entertainment Distribution division of The Walt Disney Company.

The service primarily distributes movies and television series produced by Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television, and also advertises content from the company’s brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star (in select markets).

Disney + also owns content from 20th Century Studios and its affiliates, such as Blue Sky Studios, in addition to producing original movies and television series.

Focusing on the family market, Disney + coexists with the streaming platforms Hulu, ESPN +, Star + (only in Latin America), and Hotstar (only in India), which are also owned by The Walt Disney Company.

It is worth mentioning that the service was launched in the United States and Canada on November 12, 2019 and a trial version and free access was launched in the Netherlands on September 12, 2019, and in Spain and other European countries on September 24. March 2020.

In Japan it was launched on June 11, 2020, on September 15, 2020 it was launched in Belgium, the Nordic countries, Luxembourg, Portugal, on November 17, 2020 it was launched in Latin America and the Caribbean and on February 23, 2021 was launched in Singapore.