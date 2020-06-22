Netflix, users ask for signatures to resume Anne with an E series | Instagram

The Netflix platform ended with the third season of the series that has touched everyone « Anne with an E » so much that users of Twitter They have asked the streaming service to resume it because they canceled it.

Internauts they fell in love not only of the leading character played by Amybeth McNulty, but of the entire series itself.

The series is an adaptation of the famous novel by the Canadian writer Lucy Maud Montgomery from the year 1908 « Ana of the green tiles ».

It may interest you: Netflix announces the start date of recordings for One Piece live action series

Since 2017 is that Amybeth She plays the role of Anne, she is currently 18 years old and this is her first leading role.

The producer of the series Moira Walley-Beckett, He commented on his official Instagram account the decision to which they reached both CBC and Netflix Through a message expressing his regret, he thanked him for the support that had been given him over the years.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Anne with an e is a series that is very worth seeing since it talks about many important topics, I think that everyone should appreciate the gem of a series that it is. NETFLIX ANNE 700K pic.twitter.com/f8ASQvdH5T – Andy_Mack ⁷₁₃ (@ Andy_mack1012)

June 22, 2020

Before the cancellation of the series, several fans of it dedicated themselves to sharing your disagreement through the microblogging service, gathering signatures to request that they resume it and continue with season four.

The # « NETFLIX ANNE 700K »: Because 700 thousand signatures have already been collected to ask @NetflixLAT to renew « Anne with an E » for its fourth season, they shared on Twitter.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Many users claim that they began to see Anne with an E just out of curiosity but they ended up in love with the whole plot and especially with the characters with whom they probably felt identified.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Also awae is a series in which many issues were left open and without end, we are not asking for an unnecessary fourth season as it is being done with other series just for money, we are asking for a fourth season of a series that is worth NETFLIX ANNE 700K pic.twitter.com/kFZPB4v5w4 – angela loves celia ➹ (@aamoagilbert)

June 22, 2020

And it is that this series not only talks about love in pink but also addresses issues that currently affect many people and the fact that they talk about it at that time It was even more shocking as women’s independence and racism, among many others.

Maybe it’s time to give it a try to this type of series and see something different from what we are used to seeing.

Read also: The paper house: they plan a Korean version of the Spanish series