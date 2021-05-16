Netflix unveils songs from musical episode

The world (if Netflix customers can already be called that) is getting closer and closer to reaching the true end of the Lucifer. Yes, because the series could end much earlier, but its fans made it survive over and over again until the platform promised to go as far as possible.

As every fan will know, the sixth season of the series starring Tom Ellis will be the last and it has already finished shooting. But before, of course, we have the second part of season 5, the call 5B (which will be, they assure love). While we could see 5A on the platform last August, this second half will arrive on Netflix on May 28.

Among the eight new chapters there is one that has undoubtedly aroused more interest than the rest. This is Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam, which will be the second chapter of this half season (number 10 of it, if we put both parts together) and which will be a musical chapter

The now famous “musical episode” of Lucifer has fans as excited as Tom Ellis himself that, since filming it, he has been praising it as the best (for fun) work of his career.

By far the most fun I’ve had doing anything on set! Singing and dancing makes me very happy, so when we filmed on a high school football field, with 100 dancers and to the music of Queen, let’s say I felt like I had won a contest to make my dream come true.

Now Netflix has just revealed each and every one of the songs that will be played in said episode so, among other issues, we can confirm that that number on the high school football field with 100 dancers will have Another One Bites the Dust as the background song. .

In total, there will be 9 songs, so we expect at least 9 musical numbers. They will play: Wicked Games by Chris Issac, Another One Bites the Dust by Queen, Every Breath You Take ‘by The Police and Bad to the Bone by George Thorogood & The Destroyers, No Scrubs by TLC, Hell by Squirrel Nut Zippers, Just the Two of Us by Grover Washington Jr and Bill Withers, Smile by Nat King Cole and I Dreamed a Dream by Les Miserables.

It is, as you can see, a list of songs that includes Queen and Police, but also more intimate and emotional songs like Smile by Nat King Cole and the always overwhelming I Dreamed a dream by Les Miserables. Undoubtedly, on May 28, many will go directly to the second new chapter of Lucifer.

