Netflix travels to Eternia with a hodgepodge of fighting, nostalgia and bodybuilders

In an afternoon especially dedicated to his animation projects (they have talked about Zack Snyder’s new series, ‘Twilight of the Gods’ and the new anime of the mecha classic’ Gundam ‘), Netflix has shown the first trailer for’ Masters of the Universe: Revelation ‘. A production directed by Kevin Smith that is not a remake, but a sequel from the original Filmation production.

The result is a real caramel. The trailer does not reveal anything of the plot, but it is an authentic parade of classic characters doing what fans want to see: tanning their loins. Aware that a mere parade of characters is not enough, the series also allows itself to show not only the castle of Greyskull and the essential little phrase before the transformation, but also a few vehicles and mounts as we long thirty-year-olds remember them.

This series has, decidedly, the power

The series will arrive on July 23 on Netflix, and its spectacular cast of dubbers guarantees a few top-notch performances: Mark Hammill might just as well give us the best Skeletor ever, but is also accompanied by Lena Headey (‘Game of Thrones’) as Evil-Lyn, Sarah-Michelle Gellar as Teela, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Kevin Conroy, the usual voice of Batman, as Merman.

The teaser It is even allowed to show an Ork much more powerful and wicked than the charging magical dwarf that we remember from the original series, so Kevin Smith’s iconoclastic flair may well have a few surprises up its sleeve. Prepare the combat armor that this mixture of Conan, Star Wars and biceps even in the sky of the mouth is when it falls.