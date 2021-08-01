Netflix to release documentary dedicated to Michael Schumacher

Titled SCHUMACHER, the film has the collaboration of his wife Corinna, his children Gina and Mick, and his brother Ralf.

Sabine KehmSchumacher’s manager describes the film as “the family’s gift to her beloved husband and father.”

It also offers the views of many F1 personalities who played a role in Schumacher’s career or who were his direct rivals, such as Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Luca di Montezemolo, Flavio Briatore, Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, Damon Hill y David Coulthard.

“Michael Schumacher redefined the professional image of a racing driver and set new standards,” said Kehm.

“In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, leading them to the greatest successes. He is admired around the world for his leadership qualities. He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge on home, with his family, whom he loves deeply. “

“To preserve her private sphere as a source of strength, she has always rigorously and consistently separated her private life from her public life. This film speaks of both worlds. It is her family’s gift to her beloved husband and father.”

The film has been produced by the German company B | 14 FILM GmbH, and is directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertons, Vanessa Nocker and Michael Wech. The same team was responsible for a 2017 documentary on tennis legend Boris Becker, called Der Spieler.

“The biggest challenge for the directors was, without a doubt, finding the balance between independent reporting and consideration for family,” said Nöcker. “Corinna Schumacher herself was our biggest support on this.”

“She wanted to make an authentic movie herself, that would show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugarcoating. He was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and that’s why we respected and kept his limits. A very inspiring and warm woman who left a lasting impression on all of us. “

The producer Benjamin Seikel He added: “The documentary was a great challenge and required a lot of time and sensitivity, considering the pressure that was exerted on the production from outside. But thanks to a great team and a magnificent collaboration with the family, we have not been intimidated “.

“We are grateful that it is finally up and running and excited about its world premiere on Netflix. The film was always intended to be an international documentary and we are confident that it will be welcomed as such.”

Where and when to see the Michael Schumacher documentary?

SCHUMACHER will premiere on September 15 through the Netflix streaming services platform.

Also read: