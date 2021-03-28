Netflix to release a new movie every week in 2021

Netflix will release a movie every week 0:54

(CNN) – Netflix promises to try and keep us entertained this year.

The online streaming giant announced on Tuesday its plans to release a new movie every week for the next 12 months.

Some of the movies on the list include the western “The Harder They Fall,” starring Regina King, Idris Elba, and Jonathan Majors. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Halle Berry will debut as directors with “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” and “Bruised”.

Those are just a few of the great artists in a star-studded lineup that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds.

Ariana Grande will star alongside Lawrence, DiCaprio, Streep and Timothée Chalamet in “Don’t Look Up.”

The news comes after Covid-19 forced the closure of cinemas in the United States, moving many films to streaming services. More recently, Warner Bros. announced that it plans to simultaneously release its 2021 movie lineup on HBO Max and in theaters when possible. Warner Bros., like CNN, is part of WarnerMedia.