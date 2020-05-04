A documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will be released on Netflix next week, the streaming company reported Monday.

The film, described as “an intimate look at the life of former first lady Michelle Obama,” follows her on tour of 34 cities with her popular memoir “Becoming” between 2018 and 2019. The Obama promotional tour, organized by Concert promoter Live Nation was more like that of a rock band, with a series of dates in large stadiums and sold-out tickets.

Netflix opens on May 6. In a statement, Obama said the tour experience “fueled the idea that what we have in common is profound and real and cannot be affected.”

“We process the past and imagine a better future. When speaking about the idea of ​​”becoming”, many of us dared to express our hopes out loud, “Obama said. “I treasure memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we face this pandemic together, as we care for our loved ones, care for our communities, and try to keep up with work and classes while dealing with huge losses. , confusion and uncertainty ”, he indicated.

“Becoming” has sold more than 11 million copies and has been translated into more than 20 languages. The former lady’s popularity has made her a potential centerpiece for the 2020 presidential campaign. Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic nominee, recently said he would choose her as a campaign ally “without thinking,” before adding that he does not believe that she wants to be part of a political campaign again.

Nadia Hallgren, a veteran documentary cinematographer who makes her directorial debut with “Becoming,” accompanied Obama on her book tour from city to city. “It moves quickly and I had to learn to move with it,” Hallgren said.

“Becoming” is the latest release from Higher Ground Productions, the production company created by Barack and Michelle Obama. His exclusive agreement with Netflix to produce various films has already been fruitful. The first, “American Factory”, by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, won the Oscar for best documentary. (The Obamas did not attend the Academy Awards or receive a statuette.) Higher Ground is also behind the critically acclaimed and recently released documentary “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” by James Lebrecht and Nicole Newnham.

The former lady recognized that the moment is difficult for a film about community, and that social distancing is not natural for her: “I am a person who embraces,” she said. During the pandemic, Obama has read children’s books for children stranded in their homes in an online series titled “Mondays with Michelle Obama.” “I am here for you,” he said in a statement. “And I know that you are here for each other,” he added.

“Empathy is our lifesaver. It will help us get to the other side, “said Obama. “Let’s use it to redirect our attention to what matters most, reconsider our priorities, and find ways to remake the world in accordance with the image of our hopes,” he concluded.

