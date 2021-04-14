Netflix to honor Chadwick Boseman with a 30-day documentary

Boseman is one of the favorites to win the Oscar for Best Actor this year thanks to her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The actor has already won in previous awards: at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Gotham Awards and the Critic’s Choice Awards for best actor for this performance. He is also nominated for the Indie Spirit Awards.

So this retrospective on his work comes at a great moment, as the Oscars approach this April 25. Other actors who worked with him participate in the documentary, in addition to coregraphers who groomed him for roles like Black Panther.

– (Photo: IMDb)