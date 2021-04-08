Netflix to distribute Sony premieres after their time in theaters

A few hours ago we were talking about WarnerMedia’s plans to give it exclusivity again in its premieres to theaters from 2022, and now we are going to Sony Pictures. As we know, she does not have her own streaming platform, so she has reached an agreement with Netflix multi-year and applicable in the United States.

With this new partnership, Netflix will have access to a new offering of premiere movies, including a constant supply of Marvel content, which has been out of reach of the streaming service since the launch of Disney +. Under the terms of the deal, this will include future installments of Spider-Man and Venom.

In the case of films released in theaters, the pact will begin with Sony’s catalog of films from 2022, which will include “Morbius”, “Uncharted” or the sequel to the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. ”. The specific cases of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are left out of the agreement because they have a premiere set for this 2021.

At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative and original films in the industry, ”says Keith Le Goy, Sony president of worldwide distribution. This exciting deal further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as their audiences grow and deliver the best in entertainment.

Not only does this allow us to bring its impressive catalog of beloved film franchises and new IPs to Netflix in the United States, but it also establishes a new source of first-run movies for Netflix movie lovers around the world, ”adds the film director. from Netflix, Scott Stuber.

Despite these statements, it should be remembered that film distribution rights sometimes vary from country to country. What’s more, the agreement for what is said will only be for the United States. We will have to wait and see if this is extended in some way to all the countries in which Netflix is ​​located and if it also covers all the great Sony movies, as it does seem to happen in the United States.

