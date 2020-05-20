EconomyToday.mx

– 14:06 – 05/20/2020

Photo: Courtesy / Netflix

While the order to stay at home is spread in Mexico and other parts of the world, Netflix adds varied content with hours of entertainment for all tastes.

This is what will hit the streaming platform in June!

Still no date to be confirmed, Netflix promises the season 12 of ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’, the epic battles of 13 queens vying for the most drag crown on television.

And about small screen stars, this is the opportunity to meet the Kardashians -of whom everyone talks- from the first season and second season of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’.

After Cora and Julian, Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a shocking collision that leads to one of the most complex and dangerous cases of his career in the third season, ‘The Sinner: Jamie ‘, the Netflix original, which opens on June 19.

Graduation is approaching, and Clay and his friends struggle to stay ahead of secrets that jeopardize their future in the fourth season of ’13 Reasons Why ‘, which will be available on the platform from June 5.

Other series that return with more episodes are: ‘The Politician ‘,’ Fuller House ‘and’ Queer Eye ‘. And in the premieres they highlight: ‘Stories of a Crime: The Search’; ‘Love and live’ and ‘Reality Z’.

For movie fans, Netflix in June will premiere 3 adventures of Indiana Jones: ‘The crystal skull’, ‘The last crusade’ and ‘The temple of perdition’.

Five award-winning They will also be available, these are ‘Love without Stops’, ‘Lost in Tokyo’, ‘The Good Wife’, ‘Perfume of Women’ and ‘Rescuing Private Ryan’.

Also arrives action and adventure with ‘Hancock’, ‘Immortal Enemy’, ‘Jack Richer: Under Sight’, ‘Robin Hood’ and ‘King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword’.

The arrival of ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Baby: the Crime Apprentice’ and ‘Victoria and Abdul’ are scheduled for the last days of June.

And the 6 Netflix originals tapes that you will be able to enjoy from June are: ‘Feel the rhythm’, ‘Nobody Knows I’m Here’, ‘Festival of the Eurovision song: the history of Fire Saga’, ‘5 Sangres’,’ Adú ‘and’ The Red Wasp ‘.

The offer continues, with documentaries, children’s cartoons and anime. Are you going to get bored in June?