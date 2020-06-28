Netflix, the top 10 most watched in Mexico | .

Today one of the streaming platforms with the most users in the world is Netflix and by region the most viewed content is different, it knows the top 10 of the most watched in Mexico.

Surely you already give an idea of the most viewed movies and series within the netflix catalog Maybe you will find some other surprise.

Fortunately, the platform has a wide variety of series, documentaries, anime and movies that you can enjoy however there will always be preferred content and that reaches a greater number of users.

In number one we find Feel the rhythm.

Meet the synopsis presented by Netflix: After ruining an audition in BroadwayA self-centered dancer returns home and reluctantly agrees to train a group of misfits youngsters for a competition.

Protagonists: Sofia Carson, Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin.

Number two stands out for being highly requested by the female public: 365 days.

The Synopsis: A woman falls into the hands of a mob boss, who kidnaps her and gives her a year to fall in love with him. Starring: Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Bronisław Wrocławsk.

The Serie Dark At the moment it is one of the most viewed, maybe it surpasses number one as this June 27th released its third season.

Synopsis: The disappearance of a child leads four families on a frantic search, as they uncover a mystery spanning three generations.

In place number four is the movie: Snowman.

The detective star of the Oslo police it follows the trail of a series of murders in which the corpses appear accompanied by a very particular souvenir, is the synopsis presented by the platform.

I am Betty the Ugly oneWho does not remember that this Colombian soap opera broke stereotypes since it was launched some years ago and to date it continues to be one of the favorites.

His synopsis: Betty she devoted all her time to study because she was ungraceful. But his life changes when he enters Ecomoda to work and meets Armando Mendoza.

The floor is lava It’s number six on the list: Teams compete to traverse lava-flooded rooms by jumping from chair to chair, hanging from curtains and swinging from lamps. Yes, it is serious.

Heroes is the number 7 movie: Telekinetic Nick Gant and psychic Cassie Holmes team up to find a psychic who can help them destroy a mysterious agency called the Division

For place number 8 you will find B @ the Lost: Charged with murder, a mechanic genius with a criminal record must locate a missing car that contains proof of his innocence: a simple ballot.

Almost reaching the end is Crime Story: The Search Being the ninth in the list: When a girl disappears in a suburb near CDMX, the personal goals of some interested in the case cloud the search. Based on real events.

At the bottom of the top 10 is The Wasp Network: A group of Cuban spies infiltrates the exiles to fight attacks against the island, but the mission comes at a personal cost. Based on a true story.

With this list we finish the most viewed content for sure some of your favorites appeared in the list true.

