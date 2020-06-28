Netflix, the explained end of the series Dark season 3 | Instagram

Already considered one of the best series of the time Dark gave major headaches to Internet users with its three seasons, however the last season It left all Netflix users perhaps a little confused, you know the explained end of the series.

Before I explain the end of the season final a summary of the first two seasons is necessary.

Is in Winden a German town where the plot unfolds, there are four families that are related to time travel, Nielsen, Tiedemann, Kahnwald and the Doppler.

The members of the families are related in one way or another. It all begins with the disappearance of Mikkel Nielsen and it is there where everything is triggered.

As you surely already know Mikkel becomes the father of Jonas and Elizabeth who is Charlotte’s daughter is also her grandmother being this mother of Charlotte in the future these two were perhaps the rarest relationships that appeared in the series during the two seasons.

In the third season we already find most of the mysteries solved and we are only closing the cycles as we discover small details maybe at the time they ran away like why Noah I was so desperate to carry out Adam’s orders and why a Martha different at the end of the second season.

Well, as you well know when you hear the name of « Adam » right away maybe you jokingly thought about « Eve » like the two creators of life after being expelled from paradise, but in reality there was an Eve, only in another world.

The strangest thing was that both knew of the existence of the other despite being from different worldsAnd how did they know of each other’s existence?

They realized the existence of the other as the events happened and each one in his world lived similar situations, and with the passage of time they reached the point where they were and each one in his own way moved the pieces so that everything was repeated again.

And there are also two parallel universes where one created Eve and the other Adam and in each one the same situations were repeated to create

Although each one of them, it was said that Adam (Jonas) had been inclined by the darkness because he wanted to provoke to the apocalypse while Eva (Martha) wanted to save everyone in the world from her and from Jonas so each event was well planned all the pieces and the divided sides.

However, there was always a character that from the beginning attracted attention in each of the stages in which we saw her, Claudia she was the key piece for the cycle and the knot to end.

Since I was little, you could see it was extremely smart which was verified when she was an adult because she managed to be in charge of the nuclear plant despite not being the daughter of the owner (Helgue’s father), Claudia realized that there was a link that she was committing a small mistake and it was there that he realized that there were not only two worlds.

On several occasions Jonas when he met Martha told him that « There was an error in the Matrix » and indeed that was what Claudia discovered seeing over and over again all the facts until she discovered that the two worlds that they were fighting for the apocalypse they were wrong.

You may remember the watchmaker Tannhaus who created the time machines, it turns out that there was a third world where he, by losing his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughterHe wanted to create a machine to bring them back to life, but when he activated it, he destroyed his own world and created the two that we know.

Young Jonas and Martha had to be in the caves in the right place before those three characters lost their lives and so Tannhaus did not inadvertently create the two worlds, this created an encounter between Martha and Jonas of children seeing themselves reflected in what was an infinite universe where they were at the knot.

It is obvious that by preventing that from happening the two worlds would cease to exist and only one would exist, and if you remember the four families from the beginning the characters who were involved in time travel also known (some of them) as the secret society « Sic Mundus Creatu Est » they would cease to exist and thus their partners would be alive and living happily with each other Regina as Claudia always wanted and sought him out.

