Netflix takes advantage of Disney … it keeps Sony movies

Netflix and Sony reached an agreement, which allows the platform to broadcast its titles, including the Spider-Man movies.

Disney has recently waged an endless war for the rights of the characters of Marvel, franchise that he obtained and that has meant so much success. However, other companies already had some of them, such as Sony, to Spider-man.

However, some agreements were reached, including direct collaboration between the latter production company and Marvel studios for processing of tapes from an arachnid. But, in the last hours a hard blow was revealed. Netflix took over the broadcasting rights to all Sony movies.

Luckily, for Disney, the contract will come into effect from 2022, which makes expected releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Venom: Carnaje Freed, which will be published this year, are not within the terms.

For their part, future titles of the franchise will be incorporated into the platform’s catalog.

Other releases from the filming company coming to Netflix include Morbius Y Uncharted, the latter starring Tom holland, and with which apparently there were some problems. With this, the site ensures its presence in the market and tells present once again to Disney + Y HBO Max.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto, will be one of the Sony premieres that can be seen on Netflix

As clarified The Hollywood Reporter, which has published the business, Sony is holding firm on its theatrical release volume. That said, the option of simultaneous film and streaming premieres is ruled out, as it did. Godzilla vs Kong on HBO.

Sony’s President of Distribution, Keith le goy, ruled in this regard:

“We produce some of the biggest box office hits and the most creative and original films in the industry. This exciting deal further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audience and deliver the best in entertainment. “