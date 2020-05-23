Netflix sweeps networks with new teen series Control Z | Instagram

The Netflix platform surprised its followers with a new series of teen drama “Z control“which has become trend on social networks, as they say is a combination of Elite with Gossip Girl.

There is no doubt that Netflix has known how keep us entertained during quarantine, and it seems that this time he has driven his subscribers crazy with this new series that has quickly become the topic of conversation for thousands.

Control Z is set in a school where a teenager must discover the identity of a hacker who has begun to reveal the dark secrets of his students.

It was today that it was finally released on the platform with 8 chapters, Just for a marathon of a day or maybe two, because surely you will not be able to stop seeing it and you will want to see what is happening.

This is a Mexican series, work of Lemon Studios, creators of Kilómetro 31, Paramedics, among others.

There is no doubt that the mystery, the drama, the intrigue and the secrets They again take over the most popular streaming.

As expected, the critics They quickly reached social networks and many have pointed out that it is much better than “Elite” and “13 Reasons Why“

Is starring by Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Yankel Stevan, and produced by Mexican producers Fernando and Billy Rovzar and Alejandro Lozano, director of “Matando Cabos” and “13 Miedos”.

Something that makes it associate with 13 reasons why is that the series mixes friendship, Romance with class conflicts, but also topics like bullying, its links with new technologies and the conflicts of gender identity.

I have officially finished watching Control Z and I have two moods. Shocked to the hundred, that is, wtf no mames // Sad, because bro, the series and the end already screwed me, do not screw the END! pic.twitter.com/30Kzg0bxe4 – Emmanuel Velazquez (@EmmVarvel)

May 22, 2020

I just saw z control and I was shocked by the plot because they are things that usually happen in schools today because cyberbullyn is what is currently happening, social pressure, trying to be someone you are not, the humiliations ..

And the authorities usually do nothing. pic.twitter.com/pqf6ds8KcQ – Laura Ruiz (@ LauraRu28877480)

May 22, 2020

If you have nothing else to see or you are bored do not hesitate to see this incredible series who will surely have you intrigued with everything that happens.

