Netflix subscriber growth slows after pandemic boom, shares fall 11%

By Lisa Richwine and Chavi Mehta

Apr 20 (Reuters) – Netflix Inc added fewer paid subscribers than expected in the first quarter, pressured by more scarce content in the first half of the year due to production delays from COVID-19, causing the shares plummeted 11% on Tuesday.

Nearly 3.98 million paid subscribers in the quarter ended March 31. Analysts had expected the company to add 6.25 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Netflix estimated it will add just 1 million new customers in the second quarter, well below the nearly 4.8 million analysts estimated.

The company’s shares plunged 11% in after-market trading to $ 489.28, wiping out $ 25 billion from its market capitalization. Stocks have risen 27% in the past 12 months versus a 63% rise on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.

Netflix said it did not believe the competition had materially changed in the quarter or impacted its new subscriptions “as the highest forecast was for all of our regions.”

A year ago, Netflix added a record 15.8 million customers when the pandemic forced people around the world to stay home. The company said Tuesday that the pandemic hampered the filming of new shows.

“These dynamics are also contributing to a lighter content slate in the first half of 2021 and therefore we believe that membership growth will be slower,” the company said in its quarterly letter to shareholders.

Rival media companies have stated that streaming is their priority and are spending billions of dollars to compete with Netflix. Walt Disney Co’s Disney + surpassed 100 million subscribers in March. Total Netflix streaming customers stood at 207.6 million at the end of the third month of the year.

Quarterly revenue increased from $ 5.77 billion to $ 7.16 billion, beating estimates of $ 7.13 billion.

Earnings rose to 1.710 million, or $ 3.75 a share, from 709 million, or $ 1.57 a share, a year earlier.

(Report by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme and Manuel Farías)