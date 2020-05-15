After almost two months of having cut the bitrate of his streaming, Netflix quality is returning to normal in Europe. The platform is still working on it and at the moment the usual bitrate is not available to everyone, but gradually the quality of streaming is being restored.

This is stated by the FlatpanelsHD portal, which indicates that this movement has been confirmed both by Netflix and by subscribers from different countries of the Old Continent, including Denmark, Norway and Germany.

You will surely remember that when the confinement began in mid-March, Netflix reduced the quality of its streaming throughout Europe. The company took this step in response to a request from the European Union, who asked the platform to reduce its traffic to avoid Internet collapse during quarantine.

The measure that Netflix launched was to apply a cut in the bitrate of its service with the aim of reducing traffic by 25%. Bitrate is the amount of data (image and sound) that is received per second, so that the higher it is, the higher the image and sound quality the video will have, and vice versa.

The maximum bit rate that Netflix offered for its 4K UHD content before taking this measure was 15.25 Mbps, and after applying the clipping it was limited to a maximum of 7.62 Mbps.

FlatpanelsHD points out in its report that many users have reported that they have already recovered the usual bitrate for 4K UHD content, as well as that Netflix has confirmed that its streaming is returning to normal.

However, at the moment not everyone is enjoying this transmission qualitySo don’t be alarmed if you see the bitrate continue as before. “We are working with Internet Service Providers to increase capacity,” Netflix told FlatpanelsHD. “In the last month alone we have added four times normal capacity. As conditions improve, we will lift these limitations.”

[Vía: AndroidCentral]