One of the most popular sagas within cinematography was that of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ reason why the followers of the story still expect to see a fourth installment on the screen, however, the hopes of this happening are very few and it seems that the future of a television series based on the books is also uncertain since everything indicates that a series of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ on Netflix would not be performed at the moment.

In 2005, Walt Disney decided to adapt the first book in the series, Titled, ‘The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe’, with which it managed to raise $ 745 million at the box office, so the studio decided to produce a second part hoping to obtain the same result, however, this new film only achieved raising $ 419 million, so the company abandoned the project.

Thus, the third installment was no longer produced by the mouse company, but 20th Century Fox took over the project hoping to raise the franchise, however, this new film raised even less money than the previous one, so a fourth film was only in plans, but it never came to fruition.

So in 2018, Netflix acquired the rights to the story And just last year, the platform revealed that Matthew Aldrich would be the creative architect of this new project, however, he did not give any more news about it, so the new adventures of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ are believed to have been canceled. .

Despite this news, Douglas Gresham, producer of the story and stepson of C. S. Lewis, author of the novels, expressed on the William O’Flaherty show, that still hopeful Netflix will pick up the project and that he would like the story to be told through a series.

“I would love it to be something episodic, because with a movie, you have one hour, maybe two hours maximum if you really stretch it, to put an entire book in the movie and you just can’t do it, so the series could show the book whole and every one of their nuances on the screen, “said Gresham, however, noted that since Netflix acquired the rights,” I have not heard from them, I am a little concerned if something is going to happen or not. “

This is how the series of ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ would not be carried out, since Netflix has been silent for a long time and interest in the saga begins to disappear, so if the platform wants to bring a new version of the story, you should start preparing it immediately, since Grashman is still interested in doing a great production with them.