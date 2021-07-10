Netflix steps up its efforts to storm the world of podcasts

The audio revolution is underway and it seems that no one wants to be left out. Netflix just hired former Apple Podcast content leader to run its podcasting division. N’Jeri Eaton to join the editorial team of the streaming company, under the orbit of the marketing management, in charge of Bozoma Saint John.

According to Apple Insider, Eaton will begin working on Netflix later this month. When this happens, it will become programming director podcast service and will be part of its editorial team. One of its main tasks will be to work on the existing content, which currently revolves around series and company films.

Netflix’s foray into the world of podcasting has been gradual. Over the past few months it has presented special audio episodes for some of its content such as The Irishman, The Crown, The Witcher and Stranger Things. This type of strategy has already been seen in competitors like Apple, with special programs from its hit series For All Mankind.

However, these Netflix podcasts have been distributed through third-party platforms. But everything indicates that the streaming giant will launch soon a complementary service called “N-Plus“in which it will offer those programs and more.

The world of podcasting on Netflix would be on N-Plus

Photo by C DX on Unsplash

In case this happens, it would come to compete, to a greater or lesser extent, against Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Audible and Podimo. The Netflix podcast service would have custom playlists that could be shared with others. In addition, the service would offer the possibility of accessing a wide variety of lists already created.

The truth is that the incorporation of N’Jeri Eaton by Netflix responds to further strengthen its audio content division. The aforementioned medium indicates that the former Apple executive spent her last days in the apple company working on the front line for the launch of Apple Podcasts subscriptions. Indeed, your experience can contribute a lot to the company founded by Reed Hastings.

Along the way, Netflix has learned to transform itself radically. More than two decades ago distributed DVD movies through the mail. It is currently a giant of content on demand that offers a wide catalog of both its own and third party productions. Will it be successful in the podcast world? His plan is already in motion. Now it only remains to wait.

