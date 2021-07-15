Netflix steps on the accelerator to offer video games from 2022

Netflix is preparing to enter the gaming market fully in the near future. We recently announced that the streaming video platform approached veterans of the video game industry to add them to its ambitious strategy. Now, however, Bloomberg reports that Mike verdu, former VP of Content at Oculus VR (Facebook), joined Netflix as VP of Game Development. Verdu was also known for having led the mobile games division of Electronic Arts. He was also the creative director of Zinga.

This information is vitally important because it confirms that Netflix not only wants to distribute games, but also develop them. Creating titles is not a minor issue; giants such as Amazon and Google have fallen halfway in their attempt to consolidate in the sector. In fact, the Mountain Viewers recently threw in the towel by shutting down Stadia’s development studios. The aforementioned service is still alive, for now …

Mark Gurman – more than known in Apple hearsay – and Lucas Shaw, the two journalists who sign the Bloomberg report, claim that Netflix will start offering video games from 2022. Apparently they will do it through the platform they already have today, dedicating a specific section as if it were an additional genre of content. So, initially, they don’t plan to launch a secondary service to focus their games.

Bloomberg notes that Netflix will begin shaping the team responsible for its titles in the coming months. Some vacancies related to video game development have already been published on the company’s website. However, offering video games may be a perfect justification for increasing the subscription price. It will be interesting to see how the company handles this issue in the years to come.

Another question that remains in the air is how Netflix will distribute its first video games. The first option is for users to download all the files necessary to run a title, which would limit the devices that can support them for performance and storage reasons. The other alternative, and perhaps more feasible, is for Netflix to use the technology of the Cloud Gaming. Thanks to this, the processing of the games occurs “in the cloud” (servers) and the devices only receive the video signal.

If they opt for the second, Netflix would be entering the territory of Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) and the Unbeatable Xbox Game Pass Library. Other competitors on the horizon are the aforementioned Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Nvidia GeForce Now. The reality is that we still need to learn more about how Netflix plans to succeed in such a complicated industry.

