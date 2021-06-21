Netflix signs Steven Spielberg to reinforce its movie catalog

Netflix continues to throw the house out of the window to reinforce its catalog of original productions. The most recent movement of the platform is the signing of Steven Spielberg himself, one of the most recognized filmmakers in Hollywood. To be exact, Amblin Partners, Spielberg’s production company, will join forces with Netflix to create multiple exclusive movies per year. Although they did not go into money issues, it is clear that we are facing a multimillion dollar contract.

It is worth mentioning that, although the productions will be exclusive to Netflix, Amblin Partners will maintain its current agreement with Universal Pictures. That is, they will produce content for two fronts simultaneously. Eye, Steven Spielberg himself will be personally involved in various projects, although at the moment they did not delve into the feature films that will strengthen the extensive library.

This won’t be the first time Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s production company have teamed up. Amblin Partners was commissioned to produce The Chicago 7 trialprobably the best Netflix original movie of 2020. In fact, it was critically acclaimed and garnered multiple Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, including “Best Picture.” Surely the reception of said film influenced Netflix to extend the collaboration.

Steven Spielberg and the narrative as a priority

Steven Spielberg, President of Amblin Partners, commented that the narrative is the main pillar of all his productions. “From the moment Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we had an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways,” he continued. For its part, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, stated the following:

“Steven is a visionary and creative leader, and like so many around the world, my growth was shaped by his inspiring characters and memorable stories. We can’t wait to start working with the Amblin team and are honored and excited. to be part of this chapter in Steven’s cinematic history. “

In early January, Netflix promised a new original film for each week of 2021. While the first movie from the Steven Spielberg partnership is unlikely to arrive this year, it does allow us to anticipate that Netflix’s ambitious strategy will run through 2022 – and beyond-. After all, creating and offering original content is the key to face the rest of platforms.

