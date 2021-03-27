Netflix Signs Keanu Reeves for “Brzrkr” Comic-Based Movie and Series – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

THE ANGELS. Netflix announced on Monday the signing of Keanu Reeves to star in a film and series based on the comic Brzrkr, a best-selling success about an immortal warrior devised by the actor himself.

Reeves’ contract with the streaming platform includes a live action film (with real actors) and a continuation of the plot in the form of an animated series, the company confirmed in a statement.

Brzrkr is a collection of 12 comics created by the protagonist of The Matrix whose first installment was launched on March 3 and has already produced more than 615 thousand copies, the best launch of the BOOM! in 30 years and the second best-selling comic of the decade behind Star Wars # 1.

The plot follows an immortal warrior, with the appearance of Reeves, who at 80 thousand years old and after fighting on different fronts for centuries joins the US Government to take on the most dangerous missions in exchange for a consideration: Understand the reason of his immortality and knowing how to end it.

This Netflix commitment to comics fits into the efforts that the television giant is making to find a superhero franchise that can compete with the Marvel universes on Disney + and DC Comics on HBO Max, now that both platforms are fighting for the market of the small screen.

Last year, the platform released The Old Guard, a film starring Charlize Theron that also narrated the adventures of an immortal superheroine and that left the door open to a continuation in the form of a franchise.

For its part, the filming of the film about Brzrkr will coincide with Reeves’ return to The Matrix saga, which is scheduled to release its fourth installment at the end of the year.