Netflix signs creative deal with Bridgerton’s Shonda Rhimes

(Bloomberg) – Netflix Inc. announced an expanded creative agreement with prolific producer Shonda Rhimes, adding feature films, games, merchandise and live events to their collaboration.

Under the agreement, Netflix will also invest and provide financial and technical support for diversity and inclusion efforts at Rhimes’ Shondaland company, the parties said Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Shondaland’s “Bridgerton,” a historical drama, became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, with 82 million viewers in its first four weeks, the streaming service said. The series is becoming the basis for a number of projects, in the same way that Hollywood studios build franchises around superheroes and other characters.

Future projects include three more seasons of “Bridgerton” and a new series, “Inventing Anna,” which is being produced by Rhimes and her production partner Betsy Beers, who is also participating in the expanded deal.

Before partnering with Netflix, Rhimes produced some of the most watched shows on the Walt Disney Co. ABC network, including “Grey’s Anatomy.”

